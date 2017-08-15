How the threat of war affects our mental health
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Distressing world events, whether near or far, can take a toll on mental health. Violent clashes at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, and the threat of nuclear missile launches by North Korea leader Kim Jong-un are just two of the latest developments that—in addition to their direct harm—also addle our daily lives.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion