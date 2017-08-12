Quantcast

How trying to be perfect could kill you

International Business Times

12 Aug 2017 at 08:33 ET                   
We all know someone who is obsessed with trying to be perfect at everything. On the outside, they appear type A, meticulously organized, and someone who sets high standards for themselves. Now, researchers from the University of Ontario in Canada suggest perfectionism could kill you — it could lead to suicide ideation. Upon analyzing numerous studies…

