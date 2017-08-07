‘I can learn to think like an alien’ says 9-year-old NJ boy who applied to NASA
A fourth grader who says he’s a “Guardian of the Galaxy” applied to NASA — and he didn’t get out-right rejected. Jack Davis of New Jersey says in his letter to NASA “I may be nine but I think I would be a good fit for the job,” according to NASA’s website. He lists his qualifications…
