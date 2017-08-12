‘I don’t see any reason to hold back’: Watch Ben Stein call for nuclear action in North Korea
Ben Stein is not mincing his words when it comes to dealing with North Korea.
When asked if he meant to say it’s time to drop a rhetorical bomb on Kim Jong-un’s regime, the iconic author quickly explained President Donald Trump already handled that and it’s time to ready the hardware.
“These guys are psychopaths,” Stein began. “[Kim Jong-un] is a danger to millions, tens of millions of Americans. I don’t see any reason to hold back.”
Watch the video here:
Ben Stein: “[Kim Jong-un] is a danger to millions, tens of millions of Americans. I don’t see any reason to hold back.” #NorthKorea pic.twitter.com/CsN880ccwZ
— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 12, 2017
