‘I just ask to be treated equally’: Black victim of ‘extremely racist’ discrimination calls out bar owner
A Chicago bar owner is apologizing after an “extremely racist” incident when a bouncer allegedly denied entry to a black man because of his race.
“This places is extremely rascist (sic) they did not want to let me in because I had a white shirt on,” William Lyles wrote in a Google review of Swig, a bar in the Wicker Park neighborhood in Chicago, IL.
“Then I start pointing out people with white shirts on he was embarrassed,” Lyles continued.
“He did not want to let me in because I was African American!!!!!!,” Lyle alleged. “I will no longer do business with this place and you guys will be reported!!!!!!”
“It was the first time I ever experienced anything like that. I’ve never been denied from any bar,” he told Chicagoist.
“I do my best to make everyone feel safe and happy. I wish this had not happened, and I wish I was [at the door] to handle it better,” said Swig owner Josh Brown.
“I’m a simple man, I don’t ask for much,” Lyles explained. “I just ask to be treated equally.”