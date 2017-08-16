Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘I just ask to be treated equally’: Black victim of ‘extremely racist’ discrimination calls out bar owner

Bob Brigham

16 Aug 2017 at 15:49 ET                   
Patrons at a bar, photo by Kai Brinker (User:Newkai) (Own work) [CC BY-SA 2.5 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5) or FAL], via Wikimedia Commons

A Chicago bar owner is apologizing after an “extremely racist” incident when a bouncer allegedly denied entry to a black man because of his race.

“This places is extremely rascist (sic) they did not want to let me in because I had a white shirt on,” William Lyles wrote in a Google review of Swig, a bar in the Wicker Park neighborhood in Chicago, IL.

“Then I start pointing out people with white shirts on he was embarrassed,” Lyles continued.

“He did not want to let me in because I was African American!!!!!!,” Lyle alleged. “I will no longer do business with this place and you guys will be reported!!!!!!”

“It was the first time I ever experienced anything like that. I’ve never been denied from any bar,” he told Chicagoist.

“I do my best to make everyone feel safe and happy. I wish this had not happened, and I wish I was [at the door] to handle it better,” said Swig owner Josh Brown.

“I’m a simple man, I don’t ask for much,” Lyles explained. “I just ask to be treated equally.”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Navy suspends security clearance of right-wing conspiracist and Trump-lover Jack Posobiec: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+