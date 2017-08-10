‘I said he’s a bad guy’: Prominent GOPer admits he was ‘exiled’ from Trump campaign for criticizing Manafort

Paul Manafort and Donald Trump (RawStory / Composite)

Prominent conservative radio host Ben Ferguson on Wednesday said he was “exiled” from Donald Trump’s campaign after he expressed concern over the on-boarding of former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Discussing the recent developments in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation—including a predawn raid of one of Manafort’s residences—Ferguson explained he tried to sound the alarm on the political consultant during Trump’s candidacy.

“If there’s a universal moment where conservatives all said, ‘what is this guy doing here?’ referring to Paul Manafort. I was in the same camp you are,” Ferguson insisted. “I think he’s a bad guy and everybody who knew his history at that moment.”

“Why didn’t you guys say something?” host Don Lemon asked.

“I did,” Ferguson replied. “I was exiled at that point from their campaign because I criticized him.”

“I said ‘look, Manafort’s a bad guy,” Ferguson continued. “Paul Manafort pitched himself well.”

Watch the video below, via CNN: