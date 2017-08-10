Quantcast

‘I think he’s saying he blew Trump’: Twitter erupts after Scaramucci compares himself to Monica Lewinsky

Bob Brigham

09 Aug 2017 at 22:03 ET                   
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci -- CNN screengrab

One-time White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci used his personal Twitter account to bash the journalist who wrote the famous New Yorker story on Mooch’s meltdown.

“Ryan Lizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know,” Scaramucci claimed. “And he is up at night not being able to live with himself.”

The Internet on Wednesday exploded after Scaramucci likened Lizza to Tripp, noting in that analogy, the ex-communications director was comparing himself with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

