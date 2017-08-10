‘I think he’s saying he blew Trump’: Twitter erupts after Scaramucci compares himself to Monica Lewinsky
One-time White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci used his personal Twitter account to bash the journalist who wrote the famous New Yorker story on Mooch’s meltdown.
“Ryan Lizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know,” Scaramucci claimed. “And he is up at night not being able to live with himself.”
The Internet on Wednesday exploded after Scaramucci likened Lizza to Tripp, noting in that analogy, the ex-communications director was comparing himself with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
This is a very weird analogy. Why are ALL of you still so obsessed with Bill Clinton? And Hillary too. So awkward.
— Tamara Holder (@tamaraholder) August 10, 2017
You called a reporter. Commented on the record. D.C. has one-party consent for recording calls. Your argument is worse than your analogies. https://t.co/ZmHzcle02g
— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) August 10, 2017
If @RyanLizza can't sleep at night, it's only because he can't stop laughing.
— Josh Barro (@jbarro) August 10, 2017
LOL of the day. If @RyanLizza is Linda Tripp, you know who that makes you, right? https://t.co/drPQTFTx7x
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 10, 2017
Mooch. Stop it. You wanted your 15 mins of fame. You got it and Gen. Kelly threw you out on your a$$ pic.twitter.com/gAc7mBzyOK
— Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) August 10, 2017
I think he's saying he blew Trump.
— Jesse B (@MacEnvy) August 10, 2017
Wait does this mean Monica was Clinton's Communications Director?
P.S. Lewinsky had a more professional & longer WH career.
— John McCallum (@John_M_McCallum) August 10, 2017
Wait, doesn't that make you Monica Lewinsky?
What did Trump do to you, Mooch? You can tell us…
— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) August 10, 2017
Oh hai Steve Bannnon said to say mrphr mrrphh
— FireAndFuryPopehat (@Popehat) August 10, 2017
HAHAHAHAHAH dude you will never work in D.C. again. Hope you enjoyed those 10 days. pic.twitter.com/hWjfqDr0tA
— Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 10, 2017
Total BS.
No one is buying this, Mooch.
— Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 10, 2017
Tripp taped Lewinsky without her knowledge because she hated Clinton. Lizza taped you because that's what reporters do, Doofus.
— Suzanne Kelleher (@SuzanneKelleher) August 10, 2017
With your resources you can get the help you need.
— John Weaver (@JWGOP) August 10, 2017