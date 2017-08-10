‘I’m doing the military a great favor’: Trump celebrates his expulsion of transgender military members
President Trump said Thursday his surprise ban on transgender troops was “a great favor” for the U.S. military. “It’s been a very difficult situation and I think I’m doing a lot of people a favor by coming out and just saying it,” Mr. Trump said at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. “It’s been a…
