Internet explodes after California sheriff retweets notorious alt-right leader Richard Spencer

Richard Spencer (Twitter / @MikeMillerDC)

Despite being held in his apartment, Richard Spencer’s post-Charlottesville press conference seems to have captured the attention of a sheriff in California’s East Bay.

According to the East Bay Times, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office retweeted video from Spencer’s apartment conference on Monday night.

“I’m reading up on recent events, and preparing for the upcoming rally in Berkeley, trying to get ready for the possibility of conflict,” Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly told the East Bay Times. “I clicked a link that took me to a presser, then tried to close it by hitting buttons.”

The claim of error, however, didn’t stop Twitter from exploding with outrage (and, at times, hilarity), especially in light of accusations of racism leveled against the Charlottesville police department.

