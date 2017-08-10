Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Internet roasts Trump for telling McConnell to ‘get back to work’ while on a 17-day golf vacation

Brad Reed

10 Aug 2017 at 12:56 ET                   
An image of Pres. Donald Trump playing golf (Twitter.com)

President Donald Trump on Thursday once again publicly lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over his failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing,” the president wrote. “You can do it!”

Trump right now is in the middle a 17-day vacation at one of his golf courses in Bedminster, New Jersey, and he has spent much of that time not only golfing, but angrily tweeting about this that he’s seen on cable news.

This irony was not lost on other Twitter users, who torched Trump for telling someone else to get back to work even as he took a long break for golfing.

Read the top responses below.

 

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un become one in world media
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+