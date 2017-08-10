Internet roasts Trump for telling McConnell to ‘get back to work’ while on a 17-day golf vacation

An image of Pres. Donald Trump playing golf (Twitter.com)

President Donald Trump on Thursday once again publicly lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over his failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing,” the president wrote. “You can do it!”

Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Trump right now is in the middle a 17-day vacation at one of his golf courses in Bedminster, New Jersey, and he has spent much of that time not only golfing, but angrily tweeting about this that he’s seen on cable news.

This irony was not lost on other Twitter users, who torched Trump for telling someone else to get back to work even as he took a long break for golfing.

Read the top responses below.

Meanwhile, you are golfing and having lunch today. Remember when you said you would have no time for golf? — Mindy Grosh (@MindyGrosh) August 10, 2017

You’re on a 17 day vacation telling someone to “get back to work” — Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) August 10, 2017

Tweeted from a golf course no doubt. — lalah hathaway (@lalahhathaway) August 10, 2017

Another rain delay on the course? — Darwin Brandis (@DarwinBrandis) August 10, 2017

How about you get back to work? — Zen (@ZenInHouston) August 10, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump What chapter of “Art of the Deal” can I find this negotiating tactic in? Chapter 11: Twitter Tantrums? — Joe Keene (@joekeene) August 10, 2017

You spent yesterday golfing with the owner of a staffing agency and his buds. You’re the last person to tell anybody to get back to work. pic.twitter.com/IJHxcxPCA6 — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) August 10, 2017

YOU don’t even know what work is! A damn chicken does more than you. pic.twitter.com/SW1xTLYrDZ — Katherine Dupont Phi (@PhiKatherine) August 10, 2017