Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Is it fair to target ‘criminal’ undocumented immigrants?

Newsweek

09 Aug 2017 at 08:07 ET                   
Honduran migrants deported from the United States walk on the tarmac at Toncontin Airport in Tegucigalpa on December 23, 2011 (AFP Photo/Orlando Sierra)

Last week, Senators Richard Durbin and Lindsey Graham introduced a revamped version of the Dream Act, a long-stalled proposal to grant legal status to young immigrants brought here as children. Like earlier versions, the Dream Act’s latest iteration would not help youth who have committed a variety of crimes. Though a White House official said that…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump brags about nuclear arsenal after threatening ‘fire and fury’ against North Korea
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+