ISIS and Taliban join forces for Afghanistan massacre
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Taliban and the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) joined forces to massacre dozens of civilians in a village on Sunday, according to Afghan officials. The radical Islamists killed more than 50 men, women and children in the Sayad district of the northern Sar-e-Pul province, and the death toll could rise further. The attack saw Taliban…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion