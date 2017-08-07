Israel moves to shut down Al Jazeera
Israel is moving to restrict the operations of the Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera in the country, according to communication minister Ayoub Kara. Kara said Sunday that the network is being used by some groups to “incite violence,” and said he had made a request to revoke the credentials of the network’s journalists and close its office…
