Israel seeks to close country’s Al Jazeera office — and ban its journalists
Israel’s communication minister has announced that he has made a request to revoke credentials of Al Jazeera journalists and close the network’s offices in Jerusalem. Ayoub Kara made the announcement on Sunday during a press conference, where Al Jazeera was barred from attending. Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler, reporting from Jerusalem on Sunday, said that the request…
