Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Israel seeks to close country’s Al Jazeera office — and ban its journalists

Al Jazeera

06 Aug 2017 at 10:48 ET                   
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP Photo/Dan Balilty)

Israel’s communication minister has announced that he has made a request to revoke credentials of Al Jazeera journalists and close the network’s offices in Jerusalem. Ayoub Kara made the announcement on Sunday during a press conference, where Al Jazeera was barred from attending. Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler, reporting from Jerusalem on Sunday, said that the request…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Wild West of sexual harassment’: Eric Bolling’s accuser tells Joy Reid about the despicable culture at Fox News
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+