Israel tried to derail Syria ceasefire in US meetings

Newsweek

10 Aug 2017 at 06:54 ET                   
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP Photo/Dan Balilty)

Israel attempted to turn the U.S. and Russia around on their plans for a ceasefire in southern Syria at two top-level, clandestine meetings held last month over the continued presence of Iranian forces and Lebanese militia Hezbollah in the war-torn country. Haaretz reported that the U.S. and Russia held a series of secret meetings with Israel…

