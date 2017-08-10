Israel tried to derail Syria ceasefire in US meetings
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Israel attempted to turn the U.S. and Russia around on their plans for a ceasefire in southern Syria at two top-level, clandestine meetings held last month over the continued presence of Iranian forces and Lebanese militia Hezbollah in the war-torn country. Haaretz reported that the U.S. and Russia held a series of secret meetings with Israel…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion