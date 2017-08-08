Quantcast

‘It brings us closer to confrontation’: McCain slams Trump’s ‘fire and fury’ North Korea saber-rattling

Bob Brigham

08 Aug 2017 at 17:47 ET                   
John McCain (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Republican Senator John McCain (R-AZ) took issue with the comments of President Donald Trump on North Korea.

“I take exception to the president’s comments because you got to be sure that you can do what you say you’re going to do,” Sen. McCain explained. “In other words, the old walk softly but carry a big stick, Teddy Roosevelt’s saying, which I think is something that should’ve applied because all it’s going to do is bring us closer to confrontation.”

“I think this is very, very, very serious,” McCain added.

