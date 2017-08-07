‘It’s not real and it’s not news’: Tapper rips former CNN colleague McEnany for joining Trump’s propaganda unit

CNN's Jake Tapper -- screengrab

CNN host Jake Tapper took former CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany to the woodshed Monday afternoon for appearing on Trump TV and pushing administration lies.

Tapper began his commentary segment by hammering at President Donald Trump for continually using “fake news” every time something critical — and true — is reported about his administration.

“Almost every time he’s used that term ‘fake news,’ the news has been accurate, it’s just been news he does not like,” Tapper began. “You can trace his first usage of the term, when the then-FBI director briefed then President-elect Trump on the existence of that dossier which had made unsubstantiated claims about leverage the Russian’s claimed to have on the president-elect.”

“Every word of that CNN report has been proven to be true as verified eventually by James Comey and President Trump,” Tapper added.

“All of this prompts the question, what does the Trump team think is real news, using this Orwellian nomenclature?” Tapper asked. “We found out yesterday when President Trump’s Facebook page unveiled a mock newscast from former CNN contributor and longtime Trump supporter Kayleigh McEnany.”

Noting a conservative website called the broadcast “propaganda, straight out of North Korea’s playbook,” Tapper lashed out McEnany’s new gig after sharing a clip.

“It’s not real, it’s not news, and it is definitely not real news,” he summarized.

Watch the video below via CNN: