Ivanka and Donald Trump finally get around to condemning Nazis
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Ivanka and Donald Trump Finally Condemn Nazis
First daughter Ivanka Trump said the United States will not tolerate neo-Nazis in a tweet Sunday morning, a day after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that saw one person killed. Her remarks come after her father, President Donald Trump, declined to speak out against the racist protesters gathered at the “Unite…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion