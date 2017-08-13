Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ivanka and Donald Trump finally get around to condemning Nazis

Newsweek

13 Aug 2017 at 12:30 ET                   
Ivanka Trump was made an unpaid adviser to the US President despite having no experience in elected office or public policy (AFP Photo/TIMOTHY A. CLARY)

Ivanka and Donald Trump Finally Condemn Nazis

First daughter Ivanka Trump said the United States will not tolerate neo-Nazis in a tweet Sunday morning, a day after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that saw one person killed. Her remarks come after her father, President Donald Trump, declined to speak out against the racist protesters gathered at the “Unite…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He totally wants to be a dictator’: Bill Maher warns CNN host that Trump won’t relinquish power easily
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+