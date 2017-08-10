Quantcast

Ivanka Trump store to open In Trump Tower

Newsweek

10 Aug 2017 at 06:57 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (Youtube)

Ivanka Trump need not worry that retailers such as Nordstrom don’t want to sell her clothes, because she has her very own store opening up in Trump Tower. The clothing designer and first daughter is set to open a boutique in her father’s New York tower block, with the store opening slated for fall this year.…

