Ivanka Trump store to open In Trump Tower
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Ivanka Trump need not worry that retailers such as Nordstrom don’t want to sell her clothes, because she has her very own store opening up in Trump Tower. The clothing designer and first daughter is set to open a boutique in her father’s New York tower block, with the store opening slated for fall this year.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion