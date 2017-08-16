Jared and Ivank tried to temper Trump’s Nazi response but were on vacation at the time
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump’s initial response to the Unite the Right protest that descended into violence was to condemn both sides and take a seemingly soft stance on Nazis. There were “very fine people on both sides” Trump said, adding: “you had a lot of people in that group that were there to innocently protest and very…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion