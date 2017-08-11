Jared Kushner just got slapped with a fine by the Office of Government Ethics for a late financial disclosure
WASHINGTON — Jared Kushner, who has spent months divesting pieces of his vast business empire to serve in the White House, was slapped with a fine by the Office of Government Ethics for late reporting of a financial transaction, according to a newly released document. Another 17 White House staffers, including some of President Donald Trump’s…
