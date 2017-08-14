Jeff Sessions called Charlottesville attack what Trump won’t
As President Donald Trump continues to face widespread criticism for his lackluster response to the car-ramming in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one woman dead, Attorney General Jeff Sessions went further that his boss on Monday, saying the incident “does meet the definition of domestic terrorism” under American law. The car-ramming occurred after authorities called off the…
