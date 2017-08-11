Jeffrey Lord responds after CNN fires him
After CNN fired commentator Jeffrey Lord on Thursday following his tweet containing the words “Sieg Heil!” – the infamous Nazi salute – the pro-Trump pundit opened up about the incident stating that the network had misinterpreted it. Hours after CNN sacked Lord citing the reason, “Nazi salutes are indefensible,” Lord told Vox reporter Jeff Stein that…
