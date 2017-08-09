Quantcast

Jill Dillard ends mission trip

International Business Times

09 Aug 2017 at 17:21 ET                   
Derick and Jill Dillard with their son, Israel, in El Salvador (Dillard Family blog)

The Dillard family is staying stateside. On Wednesday, “Counting On” stars Jill and Derick Dillard revealed they will stay home in Arkansas after two years of their on-again, off-again mission trip in Central America. “Through a number of circumstances, and guided by much prayer and counsel, we are discerning the Lord leading our family’s full-time ministry…

