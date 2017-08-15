Jimmy Fallon finally criticizes Trump
It took President Donald Trump two days to decisively condemn white supremacists following violent protests on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. And it took took Jimmy Fallon eight months into Trump’s presidency to engage politically on The Tonight Show and condemn Trump. In both cases, the reactions came too late. On Monday’s episode of his NBC late-night…
