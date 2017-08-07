John Oliver clobbers Stephen Miller: An ‘a**hole who can pick a fight with a f*cking statue’

John Oliver on Stephen Miller (Screen capture)

On this week’s edition of “Last Week Tonight,” host John Oliver lambasted White House spokesman Stephen Miller, who Oliver marveled is actually the same age as the Olsen twins, but much, much more repulsive.

“Much like the disintegration of western civilization, we begin tonight with Donald Trump,” Oliver began, “the Donald Trump Jr. of American presidents.”

He pointed out that Trump is taking a 17-day golf holiday in New Jersey, which means in theory that the country gets a 17-day vacation from Trump. However, given that Trump still has access to WiFi and thereby Twitter, we still live in a world where no one is safe.

“Don’t relax, never relax,” coached Oliver. “Your life is still a torture chamber of fear and panic.”

He went on to examine the “incredible exchange” between Miller and CNN’s Jim Acosta in which the 31-year-old right wing ideologue called Acosta ignorant while simultaneously accusing him of having a “cosmopolitan bias” in an argument about the Statue of Liberty.

He showed a video of Miller campaigning for student government in which he railed against having to pick up his own litter when the school pays good money for janitors.

Miller, Oliver said, not only bears an uncanny resemblance to a “minion”, he “is truly one of the most revolting humans — parentheses minions — I have ever seen. In a way, there is no more fitting spokesman for the Trump administration than an entitled, elitist a**hole who refuses to take responsibility for the messes he makes and can somehow manage to pick a fight with a f*cking statue.”

