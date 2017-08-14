Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Judge denies bail for James Alex Fields — suspect in racist Charlottesville terror attack

Eric W. Dolan

14 Aug 2017 at 10:17 ET                   
James Alex Fields Jr., the suspect arrested for killing a protester in Charlottesville, VA (Charlottesville Police)

A judge has denied bail for the Ohio man accused of running over protesters in Charlottesville during a white nationalist rally.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, allegedly drove into a crowd of people who were protesting against the racist “Unite the Right” rally in Virginia over the weekend, killing a woman and leaving several others injured.

Fields was charged with one count of murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and one count of hit and run.

His next court appearance has been scheduled for August 25.

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
Next on Raw Story >
‘You will have to shovel our bodies into the oven, too’: Father of Charlottesville neo-Nazi disowns him
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+