Judge denies bail for James Alex Fields — suspect in racist Charlottesville terror attack

James Alex Fields Jr., the suspect arrested for killing a protester in Charlottesville, VA (Charlottesville Police)

A judge has denied bail for the Ohio man accused of running over protesters in Charlottesville during a white nationalist rally.

Charlottesville suspect James Alex Fields just arraigned. Bail denied for now. Known white nationalist Matthew Heimbach outside shouting. pic.twitter.com/FoJ9tHXIrp — Joel Gunter (@joelmgunter) August 14, 2017

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, allegedly drove into a crowd of people who were protesting against the racist “Unite the Right” rally in Virginia over the weekend, killing a woman and leaving several others injured.

Fields was charged with one count of murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and one count of hit and run.

His next court appearance has been scheduled for August 25.