Judge orders fresh search for Clinton Benghazi emails
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The 2016 election may be long over but the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails related to the 2012 Benghazi attack has been given fresh life—by a federal judge appointed by President Barack Obama. U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta ruled earlier this week that the State Department had not been sufficiently thorough when responding to Freedom…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion