Judge orders fresh search for Clinton Benghazi emails

Newsweek

10 Aug 2017 at 14:45 ET                   
Hillary Clinton gives a press conference in Des Moines, Iowa (Photo: Screen capture)

The 2016 election may be long over but the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails related to the 2012 Benghazi attack has been given fresh life—by a federal judge appointed by President Barack Obama. U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta ruled earlier this week that the State Department had not been sufficiently thorough when responding to Freedom…

