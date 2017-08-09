July climate data shows US on track for second warmest year ever
In keeping up with the year’s trend, July brought the heat, cementing 2017 as the second hottest year on record to date, only behind the record set in 2012, reported National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Tuesday. July alone was the 10th warmest July on record spanning the last 123 years of record keeping. Some parts of…
