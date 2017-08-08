Just 1 in 4 Americans trust Trump’s White House — support among his voters is slipping: poll
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Two hundred days into his presidency the things commander-in-chief Donald Trump has said and done since taking office are making Americans less confident in his ability to govern—even among his core supporters—according to new polling results. Confidence in Trump’s ability to lead the country has shrunk, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion