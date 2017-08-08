Quantcast

Just 1 in 4 Americans trust Trump’s White House — support among his voters is slipping: poll

Newsweek

08 Aug 2017 at 06:02 ET                   
Donald Trump (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland)

Two hundred days into his presidency the things commander-in-chief Donald Trump has said and done since taking office are making Americans less confident in his ability to govern—even among his core supporters—according to new polling results. Confidence in Trump’s ability to lead the country has shrunk, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS and…

