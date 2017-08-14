Justin Trudeau condemns Charlottesville ‘racism’
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned “racist violence and hate,” responding to events in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend as pressure continues to mount on U.S. President Donald Trump to specifically criticize the actions of white nationalist groups. Violence broke out at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville on Saturday, as groups including the Ku…
