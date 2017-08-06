Katrina Pierson: ‘Truly unfortunate that Jim Acosta would want’ non-English speakers to come to this country

Katrina Piersons speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Former Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson lashed out at CNN correspondent Jim Acosta on Sunday after he questioned a White House policy that aims to reduce the number of non-English speaking legal immigrants.

Fox News host Howard Kurtz asked Pierson to react to Acosta’s recent controversial exchange with White House staffer Stephen Miller. During a briefing last week, Acosta charged that the new policy violated the spirit of Emma Lazarus’ poem, which is engraved on the base of the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

“Full disclosure,” Pierson told Kurtz on Sunday, “I did send a fist bump text message to Stephen Miller after that exchange. Stephen Miller definitely reeducated Jim Acosta and CNN on the differences between green card holders and illegal immigration.”

“And it’s truly unfortunate that someone like Jim Acosta would want people to come to this country who couldn’t speak the language to even read the poem on the Statue of Liberty,” she continued. “This president made a promise to the American people and that was to get back to common sense governance and to put them first and this policy does just that.”

The White House’s immigration policy would have made it more difficult for Trump’s own family to emigrate to the United States had it been in place before the 1930s. According to the Daily Mail, Trump’s grandfather could have been turned away for being unable to speak English. And Trump’s grandmother would have been at a disadvantage because she arrived in the country with no marketable skills.

