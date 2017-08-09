Quantcast

Keith Olbermann shreds MSNBC for soft-selling ‘f*cking crazy’ Trump on North Korea in Twitter rant

Bob Brigham

08 Aug 2017 at 20:23 ET                   
Keith Olbermann on Charlie Rose (screengrab)

Broadcasting legend Keith Olbermann had harsh words for the TV network he helped lead for eight years as host of “Countdown with Keith Olbermann” on MSNBC.

Olbermann essentially accused MSNBC brass of censoring the network’s reporters on the subject of Donald Trump.

It started when Alexander Panetta, the Washington coorespondent for The Canadian Press national news agency, noted on Twitter the coverage on MSNBC.

Nine minutes later, Olberman responded with a blistering tweet against chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, Andrew Lack.

From March 2003 to January 2011, Olbermann was a star host on MSNBC. As part of Olbermann’s departure, both sides signed a nondisclosure agreement.

In 2011, Rolling Stone asked Olberman if he’d ever been censored at MSNBC.

“No. What were they going to do about it? It was live,” Olbermann explained. “It’s not about ‘NBC is evil.’ It’s about that media structure—CBS, ABC, CNN, even some of the smaller operations are now multinationals, with these extraordinarily diverse holdings. The corporation is one of the great unheralded human inventions of destruction. It is a way to absolve from any personal liability a bunch of people. They form together in a massive id and they do whatever they want.”

Olbermann tweeted with genuine alarm about the North Korea crisis he claimed MSNBC is soft-peddling.

