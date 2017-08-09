Keith Olbermann shreds MSNBC for soft-selling ‘f*cking crazy’ Trump on North Korea in Twitter rant

Keith Olbermann on Charlie Rose (screengrab)

Broadcasting legend Keith Olbermann had harsh words for the TV network he helped lead for eight years as host of “Countdown with Keith Olbermann” on MSNBC.

Olbermann essentially accused MSNBC brass of censoring the network’s reporters on the subject of Donald Trump.

It started when Alexander Panetta, the Washington coorespondent for The Canadian Press national news agency, noted on Twitter the coverage on MSNBC.

The chatter now on MSNBC: Is US president escalating a nuclear standoff with North Korea to distract from his drop in the polls? #lifein2017 — Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) August 8, 2017

Nine minutes later, Olberman responded with a blistering tweet against chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, Andrew Lack.

Jesus Fucking Christ, MSNBC, Trump's escalating it because he's fucking crazy and your boss Andy Lack won't let you call him that. https://t.co/ES67BLvMyH — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 8, 2017

From March 2003 to January 2011, Olbermann was a star host on MSNBC. As part of Olbermann’s departure, both sides signed a nondisclosure agreement.

In 2011, Rolling Stone asked Olberman if he’d ever been censored at MSNBC.

“No. What were they going to do about it? It was live,” Olbermann explained. “It’s not about ‘NBC is evil.’ It’s about that media structure—CBS, ABC, CNN, even some of the smaller operations are now multinationals, with these extraordinarily diverse holdings. The corporation is one of the great unheralded human inventions of destruction. It is a way to absolve from any personal liability a bunch of people. They form together in a massive id and they do whatever they want.”

Olbermann tweeted with genuine alarm about the North Korea crisis he claimed MSNBC is soft-peddling.

BREAKING: North Korea says it is seriously considering plan to strike Guam – DJ & Reuters citing state media https://t.co/ZN5wDnGUKY — CNBC (@CNBC) August 8, 2017

For those of you not keeping score at home, there are 160,000 people on Guam, which is American territory. This is the response to Trump: https://t.co/9mVp0TI8eq — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 8, 2017

