Kellyanne Conway admits Trump’s ratings are tanking
Although Kellyanne Conway rarely says anything that could depict President Donald Trump in a negative light, the White House adviser during a recent appearance on ABC’s This Week did acknowledge that the president’s approval ratings were slipping among Republicans voters. A Quinnipac University poll released last week showed the president’s approval rating at just 33 percent.…
