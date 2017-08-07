Quantcast

Kellyanne Conway admits Trump’s ratings are tanking

Newsweek

07 Aug 2017 at 15:16 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway (ABC News)

Although Kellyanne Conway rarely says anything that could depict President Donald Trump in a negative light, the White House adviser during a recent appearance on ABC’s This Week did acknowledge that the president’s approval ratings were slipping among Republicans voters. A Quinnipac University poll released last week showed the president’s approval rating at just 33 percent.…

