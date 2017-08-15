Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kellyanne Conway’s net worth may skyrocket under Trump

Newsweek

15 Aug 2017 at 17:40 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway (ABC News)

Kellyanne Conway appears to be setting herself up for major financial gains under President Donald Trump, avoiding costly taxes and conflicts-of-interest in the process, according to a Office of Government Ethics’ document released Monday afternoon. The senior advisor to the president and regular cable news guest has taken steps to sell Polling Company/Woman Trend, securing the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I feel like I’m going insane’: Incredulous Jake Tapper amazed by Trump’s ‘stunning’ press conference
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+