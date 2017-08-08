Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kenyans next to fear ‘fake news’ might spark more election violence

GlobalPost

08 Aug 2017 at 05:36 ET                   
Kenyan market (Photo: Screen capture)

Two videos emerged recently on Kenyan social media: One appeared to be from the BBC, the other from CNN. Both claimed that incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta was way ahead in the polls for the presidential election on Tuesday. But, in reality, the most recent polls show Kenyatta is neck-and-neck with his opponent, Raila Odinga. Alphonce Shiundu…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s deregulation teams are shrouded in secrecy
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+