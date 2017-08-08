Kenyans next to fear ‘fake news’ might spark more election violence
Two videos emerged recently on Kenyan social media: One appeared to be from the BBC, the other from CNN. Both claimed that incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta was way ahead in the polls for the presidential election on Tuesday. But, in reality, the most recent polls show Kenyatta is neck-and-neck with his opponent, Raila Odinga. Alphonce Shiundu…
