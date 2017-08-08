Kissinger: ISIS defeat may give Iran ‘radical empire’
Former top U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger has warned the Trump administration that Iran should not be allow to fill the power vaccuum that will be created when the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) is defeated. In Iraq, Baghdad’s forces have liberated the northern city of Mosul from the jihadi group and are close to ousting ISIS…
