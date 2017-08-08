Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kissinger: ISIS defeat may give Iran ‘radical empire’

Newsweek

08 Aug 2017 at 08:30 ET                   
Henry Kissinger (Wikipedia)

Former top U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger has warned the Trump administration that Iran should not be allow to fill the power vaccuum that will be created when the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) is defeated. In Iraq, Baghdad’s forces have liberated the northern city of Mosul from the jihadi group and are close to ousting ISIS…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Desperate Trump comes begging to Democrats to help him notch a win on tax reform
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+