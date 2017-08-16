Quantcast

LeBron James: ‘Trump made hate fashionable again’

Newsweek

16 Aug 2017 at 06:20 ET                   
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) wears an " I Can't Breathe" t-shirt during warm ups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York City December 8, 2014. (REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch)

NBA star LeBron James has accused President Donald Trump of “making hate fashionable again” after the violent events in Charlottesville at the weekend. On Saturday, an anti-fascist protestor was killed when a white nationalist allegedly drove his car into a crowd on purpose, as well as other violence that broke out in Charlottesville. Having originally condemned…

