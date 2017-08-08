Macron gives up on making wife French First Lady
French President Emmanuel Macron has abandoned controversial plans to grant his wife an official “first lady” title following a campaign against the idea. The French government confirmed Tuesday that while a “transparency charter” published in the coming days will clarify the public role of Macron’s wife, Brigitte, she will not be taking on a U.S.-style position…
