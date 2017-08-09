Quantcast

Maine governor sued for blocking Facebook comments

International Business Times

09 Aug 2017 at 17:48 ET                   
Gov. Paul LePage (YouTube/screen grab)

The Maine chapter of American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is taking Gov. Paul LePage to court for deleting comments and blocking users from his verified Facebook account. A lawsuit filed Tuesday in a federal court in Maine on behalf of two residents — who say they were blocked — is asking the court to deem the…

