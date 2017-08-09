Maine governor sued for blocking Facebook comments
The Maine chapter of American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is taking Gov. Paul LePage to court for deleting comments and blocking users from his verified Facebook account. A lawsuit filed Tuesday in a federal court in Maine on behalf of two residents — who say they were blocked — is asking the court to deem the…
