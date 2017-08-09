Quantcast

‘Make America golf again’: Internet slams Trump for playing 18 holes after threatening nuclear war with North Korea

Noor Al-Sibai

09 Aug 2017 at 17:34 ET                   
Prime Staffing CEO Mike Fazio (left) and President Trump (right) at the president's Bedminster golf course. Image initially posted on Fazio's Instagram, has since been removed.

After a photo taken on President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course proved that he is, in fact, golfing on his vacation, one Republican staffer had something to say about it.

“‘You know who’s not golfing? Bob Mueller, that’s who,’ a GOP operative texts me,” Boomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs tweeted in response to a photo of Trump on the green with Prime Staffing CEO Mike Fazio.

Twitter, of course, had a lot to say about the president playing 18 holes amid the maelstrom caused by his “fire and fury” threats to North Korea on the second day of his vacation yesterday.

Check out some of the best responses below.

