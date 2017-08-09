‘Make America golf again’: Internet slams Trump for playing 18 holes after threatening nuclear war with North Korea

Prime Staffing CEO Mike Fazio (left) and President Trump (right) at the president's Bedminster golf course. Image initially posted on Fazio's Instagram, has since been removed.

After a photo taken on President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course proved that he is, in fact, golfing on his vacation, one Republican staffer had something to say about it.

“‘You know who’s not golfing? Bob Mueller, that’s who,’ a GOP operative texts me,” Boomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs tweeted in response to a photo of Trump on the green with Prime Staffing CEO Mike Fazio.

Twitter, of course, had a lot to say about the president playing 18 holes amid the maelstrom caused by his “fire and fury” threats to North Korea on the second day of his vacation yesterday.

Check out some of the best responses below.

I'm trying to keep a list of who @realDonaldTrump plays golf with. The White House has said nothing. So thank goodness for instagram brags. https://t.co/LicEVRoS6E — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) August 9, 2017

Trump golf pictures always look like someone found a lost man wandering aimlessly on the gold course and is asking if anyone knows him — Mister D (@CallMeMisterD) August 9, 2017

That's right! Working hard while Hawaii finalizes its nuclear attack evacuation plan — Maria Yetto (@MariaYetto) August 9, 2017

Golfing on vacation is one thing. Golfing after threatening nuclear war with NK is quite another. #thisisnotnormal — 2016Prez (@BSstack11) August 9, 2017

Make America Golf Again — OhSnap_91745 (@dleos91745) August 9, 2017

TRUMP GOLF

Nice day to play, sir.

I’M WORKING!

You’re in a golf cart, sir.

I’M PRETENDING I’M ON VACATION!

Very convincing, sir.

BIGLY. — g.a.williams (@ABQStoryteller) August 9, 2017

are man boobs in unflattering white shirts required to play golf these days? https://t.co/VLflkP8DRv — Jonathan Deesi̓̐ͦ̄ng (@Deesing) August 9, 2017

"It's like the Cuban missile crisis because Donnie is dropping some bombs on the golf course am I right?" – Sarah Huckabee Sanders — Anthony Domanico (@ajdomanico) August 9, 2017

I'm sure the folks of Guam & South Korea appreciate Trump's serious concentration on the North Korea issue. — Scout 'Alas Babylon' (@about_scout) August 9, 2017

Yeah, that's annoying me, too. Cheer up tho: we all know he's not working. — Elizabeth (@esder23) August 9, 2017

I hope he does 18 keep him busy and away from the grown ups maybe we all can live a day longer. ‍♀️ — (( )) (@jvaciliou) August 9, 2017

Trump enjoys golf with friends in between threats of nuclear war with North Korea https://t.co/ueWzikxEpM — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 9, 2017

"fire and fury…now watch this drive." — Ros Krasny (@RosKrasny) August 9, 2017

Did he drive across the green again? Or onto the tee box? https://t.co/rbHryyUYSQ — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) August 9, 2017

threaten a nuclear war…then go golfing. Very presidential.

and WH staff refuses to confirm Trump golf outings? — Barry Hammond (@hammondbarry667) August 9, 2017