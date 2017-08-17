Quantcast

Malala Yousafzai wins Oxford University place

Newsweek

17 Aug 2017 at 07:54 ET                   
Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai -- who survived being shot in the head by the Taliban -- addresses the congregation at Westminster Abbey in London on March 10, 2014 (AFP Photo/Arthur Edwards)

Malala Yousafzai, the young Pakistani activist who travelled to Britain after being shot by the Taliban for her girls’ education advocacy, has won a place to study at Oxford University. British high school students received the results of their end of course exams—called A Levels—Thursday, and Yousafzai tweeted that her grades were sufficient to confirm her…

