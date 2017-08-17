Malala Yousafzai wins Oxford University place
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Malala Yousafzai, the young Pakistani activist who travelled to Britain after being shot by the Taliban for her girls’ education advocacy, has won a place to study at Oxford University. British high school students received the results of their end of course exams—called A Levels—Thursday, and Yousafzai tweeted that her grades were sufficient to confirm her…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion