Manafort drops Mueller’s old law firm for one specializing in financial crimes: report

On the same day that news broke about an FBI raid on former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort’s home, the disgraced campaign manager’s lawyers produced a scoop of their own — that Manafort is switching legal teams.

According to Politico, Manafort is parting ways with WilmerHale, a prestigious D.C. law firm where special counsel Robert Mueller was partner until he resigned to lead the probe into President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

Manafort will now be represented by Miller and Chevalier, a firm that, according to Politico, “specializes in complicated financial crimes.”

News of Manafort’s legal shakeup followed reports that he was seeking new counsel. The New York Post‘s anonymous source claimed the move was partially motivated by a desire to avoid conflicts of interest that could arise due to Mueller’s recent position at WilmerHale.

The FBI raid on Manafort’s home in late July reportedly focused on financial records, and Bloomberg also reported that global banks he frequented have been subpoenaed.