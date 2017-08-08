Quantcast

Manhunt underway after Missouri officer killed during traffic stop

International Business Times

08 Aug 2017 at 07:15 ET                   
Gary Michael. (kctv5.com)

A manhunt was underway Monday for a 39-year-old man charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a western Missouri police officer during regular a traffic stop on Sunday. Clinton Officer Gary Michael, 37, allegedly shot by Ian McCarthy, succumbed to his injuries and died at a local hospital late Sunday. McCarthy has been charged…

