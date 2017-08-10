Quantcast

Mar-a-Lago: Charity event spurns anti-Trump protesters

Newsweek

10 Aug 2017 at 10:46 ET                   
Donald Trump stands before his luxurious Florida compound, Mar-a-Lago, where he has spent many weekends of his young presidency (AFP Photo/Don EMMERT)

A chain of nonprofit American research hospitals says it won’t bow to pressure from Anti-Trump activists who want its annual fundraiser moved from President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. “We’ve held our event there for the past eight years, long before the election,” Eileen Sheil, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic tells…

