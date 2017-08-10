Mar-a-Lago: Charity event spurns anti-Trump protesters
A chain of nonprofit American research hospitals says it won’t bow to pressure from Anti-Trump activists who want its annual fundraiser moved from President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. “We’ve held our event there for the past eight years, long before the election,” Eileen Sheil, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic tells…
