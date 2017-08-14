Marco Rubio named In assassination plot from Venezuela
Florida senator Marco Rubio may have been the subject of an assassination plot from a leading Venezuela lawmaker, according to information discovered by U.S. intelligence. The death threat, which was discovered and shared with security services a month ago, has resulted in the Republican lawmaker receiving additional security protection. It is believed the order against Rubio…
