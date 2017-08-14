Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Marco Rubio named In assassination plot from Venezuela

Newsweek

14 Aug 2017 at 07:15 ET                   
Marco Rubio (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Florida senator Marco Rubio may have been the subject of an assassination plot from a leading Venezuela lawmaker, according to information discovered by U.S. intelligence. The death threat, which was discovered and shared with security services a month ago, has resulted in the Republican lawmaker receiving additional security protection. It is believed the order against Rubio…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘What a pathetic, sniffling little nano-president’: Morning Joe panel lights up Trump’s refusal to disavow Nazis
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+