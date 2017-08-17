Quantcast

Mark Zuckerberg: ‘A disgrace’ we still need to say Nazis are bad

International Business Times

17 Aug 2017 at 05:44 ET                   
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the II CEO Summit of the Americas on the sidelines of the VII Summit of the Americas in Panama City in this April 10, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the latest high-profile tech executive to come out against hate speech groups in the aftermath of violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. last weekend. In a note on his Facebook page, Zuckerberg expressed support for general debate and differing viewpoints, but came out strongly against violence or threats…

