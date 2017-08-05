Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

McMaster: All options are on the table with North Korea

Newsweek

05 Aug 2017 at 10:38 ET                   
General H.R. McMaster (Photo: Screen capture)

The United States is preparing for all options to counter the growing threat from North Korea, including launching a “preventive war,” national security adviser H.R. McMaster said in an interview with MSNBC that aired Saturday. The comments come following North Korea carrying out two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) last month. Related: A North Korea…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
GOP advisor Rick Wilson: McMaster attacks being pushed by White House alt-right aides consumed with antisemitism
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+