Meet ‘Goombah Beetlejuice’: Bill Hader returns to SNL to destroy Anthony Scaramucci

Bill Hader as Scaramucci on SNL's Weekend Update

NBC’s summmer-time experiment, bringing SNL’s “Weekend Update” to primetime, introduced former ex-member Bill Hader as former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on Thursday night.

Hader’s “Mooch” called in to hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che via Facetime to brag about being in the news

“I heard you two nutless liberal a*swipes mention my name earlier,” Hader’s Scaramucci began. “And when I hear my name three times, I appear like a goombah Beetlejuice.”

After greeting the “Mooch,” Weekend Update anchor Che, asked him if he was surprised his stint at the White House was cut so short.

“Hell no!” The Mooch exclaimed. “Not after what I said to that a*swipe from The New Yorker — which was all off the record by the way. But I guess people didn’t like it when I said- and let me see if I can clean this up for primetime, that Steve Bannon was trying to ‘S’ his own ‘C’. And by the by, I was completely misquoted.”

“I didn’t say Bannon was trying to ‘S’ his own ‘C,’ he did it! He made contact! I saw it! Tongue to tip,” Scaramucci added.

He then made a pitch for a job, saying he was “available.”

Watch the video below via NBC: