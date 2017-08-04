Meet Hatreon, the new favorite website of the alt-right
Finding funding on the internet is hard—especially if your ideas are despised by almost everyone. Just ask members of the alt-right, the pro-Donald Trump white nationalist movement that received considerable attention during the 2016 presidential election. These guys often get barred from online funding platforms like Patreon, GoFundMe and PayPal. Enter Hatreon, a new crowdfunding service.…
